Inside Anna Kendrick and Aubrey Plaza’s Friendship

ads

The fan-favorite movie of 2010, “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” gained a cult following, which makes sense given that it was a star-studded cast. No, Chris Evans, Brie Larson and Mary Elizabeth Winstead weren’t in the superhero franchises they are now. And Anna Kendrick, who played Scott’s (Michael Cera) fast-talking sister, was just getting started after appearing as Jessica Stanley in “Twilight.” Aubrey Plaza, who played a despised mutual friend and general know-it-all, had just started as April Ludgate in “Parks and Recreation,” which was a role written just for Plaza.

But the two were definitely scene-stealers in “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” and it makes sense that after meeting each other on set, they became friends in real life. Evidence of this friendship is a little dated now, but as Bustle pointed out, the two used to have a big Twitter communication streak. While Plaza no longer uses his account, @evilhag, evidence of Kendrick playing with the actor can still be seen online. They also have a lot of Instagram posts together. Like the one where they’re walking down the street holding hands. Kendrick captioned it simply with “PLAZA”. And another post from 2014 shows Plaza right after she spilled coffee on herself in Kendrick’s car. They were on a last-minute trip to Mexico, of course.