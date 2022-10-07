Intel Arc A770 loses up to 24% performance with ReBAR off

The use of technology can determine the success of playing various PC games

With an official premiere scheduled for October 12, Intel Arc A770 GPU greatly benefits from using motherboards that support Resizable BAR (ReBAR) technology. Tests reveal that without it, product performance can drop by up to 24% and makes it stop being a worthy competitor to the GeForce RTX 3060.

the own Intel has been pretty clear about this graphics card feature.and even recommended that those who have machines without ReBAR (or AMD’s Smart Access Memory) buy rival product. TechPowerUp has put this claim to the test, getting 77% (1080p), 76% (1440p) and 80% (4K) performances in the tests he conducted with the technology turned off.

In other words, whoever acquires the Intel Arc A770 and does not have a machine compatible with the technology is leaving a good part of its performance aside. ReBAR is a PCIe protocol technology that allows a system’s CPU to full and more direct access to dedicated graphics memorysignificantly increasing the performance obtained.

Disabled ReBAR Affects Other Intel GPUs

While performance tests were conducted using Intel’s GPU for the mid-range market, Differences should also arise in other models. Even before starting to sell products such as the A750 or A380, the manufacturer listed the use of the technology ResizableBAR as one of the most important recommendations for your GPUs.

According to tests conducted by TechRadar, the main harmed by the absence of technology are the games. When this happens, titles suffer from performance stutter or simply become unplayable — common pattern across 25 rated titles.

The website also revealed that Arc A770 performance only varies by a maximum of 2% when it is installed on a motherboard with PCIe 3.0 connector instead of the 4.0 version recommended by the manufacturer. In addition to ReBAR being an important requirement for using the GPU, you must have at least Windows 10 20H2 or Windows 11 installed so that your drivers work properly.

Intel shows fully disassembled Arc A770 and details design

Founders model has LED lighting and promises little noise



…..

Source: Tom’s Hardware