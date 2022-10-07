Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU reaches 8.2 GHz overclocked, with room for more

Overclocked using liquid nitrogen (LN2)

The Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU has been overclocked to an impressive 8.2 GHz using liquid nitrogen (LN2). The overclocking feat was achieved by legendary overclocker Allen Golibersuch aka SPLAVE during the Intel Creator Challenge. During the event, Intel invited SPLAVE to showcase some overclocking features of the Raptor Lake chip on Livestream and we could see an 8.2GHz overclock.

The CPU used by SPLAVE was the Intel Core i9-13900K, which is the company’s top chip for this year and will arrive in October. I say this year because there’s the Core i9-13900KS planned for next year that will offer cores clocked up to 6GHz. The Core i9-13900K comes with 24 cores, 32 threads, 68 MB of cache, a single-core boost clock of up to 5.8 GHz, and up to 5.5 GHz on the other cores. For this particular OC, the chip only had its 8 P-Cores (Raptor Cove) enabled and SMT was disabled. The motherboard used was an ASRock Z790 Taichi.

A maximum voltage of 1824V was used on the CPU which was being cooled by liquid nitrogen (LN2). This made the temperature drop to -193C. Using an x82 multiplier on a single core, the chip reached an incredible 8200 MHz. or 8.2 GHz, 200 MHz faster than the previous 8 GHz record we reported on for a while. This is a 36% frequency increase over the 6 GHz Core i9-13900KS, also beating AMD’s Zen 4 chips, which at least for now have only reached clock frequencies of 7.4 / 7.5 GHz using liquid nitrogen (LN2) .

Speaking to SPLAVE, the overclocker said that there is definitely scope to increase the frequency of the Core i9-13900K processor further and we can expect even higher overclocks when the processors are released in the coming weeks. Intel Raptor Lake CPUs will hit shelves on October 20th, with the Core i9-13900K priced at $589.

Source: Wccftech