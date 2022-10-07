Inter Cel launches new plans with more internet franchise and cashback in renewals

THE Inter Celloperator of the Inter digital bank that acts as Vivo’s MVNO, announced some changes in its portfolio of plans, with the availability of more mobile internet franchise and the release of cashback on renewals. According to the operator, the As of October 5th, plans will cost from R$30 per month, now offering 5GB, 14GB and 23GB of internet. Being respectively 1 GB, 5 GB and 10 GB exclusive for social networks.

The platforms covered are Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Pinterest, Facebook, Facebook Messenger and Tinder. In addition, the Inter, WhatsApp, Waze and Moovit apps can be used by customers without discounting the franchise. The plans are monthly and have unlimited calls, 1GB of recharge bonus, valid for 7 days, and up to 7% cashback on renewals.

Customers who already had the 2GB, 6GB, and 8GB plans may choose to migrate to one of the new ones or continue renewingnow with more benefit internet. Check out the new plans below: Plan of BRL 30/month – 5 GB (2 GB of franchise + 2 GB of bonus + 1 GB for social networks) + unlimited apps and calls;

– 5 GB (2 GB of franchise + 2 GB of bonus + 1 GB for social networks) + unlimited apps and calls; Plan of BRL 45/month – 14 GB (5 GB of franchise + 4 GB of bonus + 5 GB for social networks) + unlimited apps and calls;

– 14 GB (5 GB of franchise + 4 GB of bonus + 5 GB for social networks) + unlimited apps and calls; Plan of BRL 75/month – 23 GB (10 GB of franchise + 3 GB of bonus + 10 GB for social networks) + unlimited apps and calls.

And you, what do you think about Inter Cel’s new plans? Tell us in the comments below!

Source link