Inter Cel tries to improve plans again, but competition is still better – Tecnoblog

Banco Inter announced news in the Inter Cell: the virtual operator’s cellular plans gained more internet and exclusive franchise for social networks. However, fintech’s efforts are still not enough to compete with the telecom market, which offers more cost-effective options.

Inter Cel, operator of Banco Inter (Image: Disclosure)

Here’s how the plans turned out:

internet franchise Franchise for social networks monthly price 4 GBbeing:

2 GB of plan

2 GB bonus 1 GB BRL 30

Cashback of BRL 1.20 9 GB, being:

5 GB of plan

4 GB bonus 5 GB BRL 45

Cashback of BRL 1.80 13 GBbeing:

10 GB of plan

3 GB bonus 10 GB BRL 70

Cashback of BRL 2.80

The app franchise can be used with Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Tinder and Pinterest. In addition, Inter Cel plans include unlimited calls and allow free access to whatsappWaze, Moovit and Banco Inter app.

To hire Inter Cel, you must be an Inter account holder and hire the plan through the bank’s app. The SIM will be sent to the buyer’s address, and there is no option to activate an eSIM.

As it is a virtual operator (MVNO), Inter Cel uses Vivo’s network. The digital bank already had another operation with Surf Telecom and TIM’s mobile network, but the partnership was broken in 2021.

Of course, TIM and Vivo have better plans than Inter Cel

Even with improvements, Inter Cel’s plans remain cost-effective in relation to what is available on the market. It is possible to find more advantageous packages at Claro, TIM and Vivo.

For R$30, it is possible to hire Claro Prezão with 12 GB of internet, plus 2 GB exclusive to use with TikTok and WhatsApp without discounting the franchise. In some DDDs, Claro also has a plan of R$ 19.99 monthly with 7 GB.

Inter Cel’s intermediate plan is also at a disadvantage: Vivo sells Vivo Easy Prime with 9 GB of internet for R$39.99 per month. The plan entitles you to a cashback of BRL 20, which can be converted into another 2 GB of internet or unlimited daily rates to use with apps.

The same happens with Inter Cel’s most advanced plan. For R$ 61.99, TIM has a control plan with 30 GB of internet and free access to WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.