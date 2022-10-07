Internet Archive exceeds 100 petabytes and wants to cover even amateur radio – Tecnoblog

For 26 years the Internet Archive acts as a “backup” of the web. The site preserves software, videos, images and pages of the most diverse types. The content maintained there is so extensive that, recently, the service’s database has reached 100 PB mark (petabytes)! And there’s more to come: the plan now is to also archive materials on ham radio.

