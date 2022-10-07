iPhone 14 Brings Same Body with Battery and Slightly Better Cameras | Analysis / Review

The iPhone 14 is Apple’s latest “low cost” phone. If you’re interested in the new line, then this is the cheapest one to buy, but is it worth the R$7,600 at launch?

It arrives with the same design as before and even most of its specs are the same. If you’re getting tired of the beat-up look of the iPhone, then you’ll have to invest more in the Pro line that features the new notch called Dynamic Island.

What marks a new generation in Apple’s cell phone line, is that the iPhone 14 is the first launched in the US without a SIM card slot. Here in Brazil we still have the traditional entry for chips, but it is only possible to have two lines via eSIM.

The screen and sound are the same as the previous model. Not that this is a bad thing, since the iPhone does well in the multimedia part. The hardware hasn’t undergone major changes either and we have the A15 Bionic chip from before, but now with 6GB of RAM. In our speed test and benchmarks we saw no difference compared to the predecessor.