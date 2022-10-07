iPhone 14: pre-sale in Brazil starts this Friday; know prices | Cell

The iPhone 14 pre-sale starts this Friday (7) with prices starting at R$ 7,599. The manufacturer begins the ordering phase of the cell phone line, which also includes the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In stores, smartphones arrive next Friday (14). The amounts charged by Apple can reach R$ 15,499, in the case of the Max model with the maximum storage: 1 TB.

Despite the new prices having been in circulation for a few weeks, the manufacturer chose to hold off on sales of the iPhone 14 Plus. Abroad, the delay was about a month until the Plus arrived. It should also be said that the Mini version, present in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 generations, has been closed. Apple does not admit the reasons, but the information circulates behind the scenes that sales of iPhones with small screens were weak.

One of the features that generated the most repercussion among the public and consumers was the adoption of the redesigned notch, now with more utility. Dynamic Island, as it is known, is an exclusive feature of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max lines, and allows you to access quick application functions – from the music player to the timer control, for example. The feature pleased in tests carried out by the TechTudo.

In addition to the design, the premium models also add a powerful main camera, now with 48 MP. Aspects such as the arrival of the 2x zoom, which complements existing approximation technologies, also added to the technical sheet in terms of optimizing clicks.

iPhone 14 has dual camera on the back — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Contrary to the more expensive devices, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus continue with the notch along the lines of previous generations – such as the iPhone 13 –, although it has become slightly smaller. The point is that, unlike the more expensive brothers, they don’t offer interactivity and pill format. The photographic game on cheaper cell phones also continued the triple camera standard with 12 MP each.

Still in this sense, it is worth saying that only iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have gained the new A16 Bionic processor, which is faster. The other two remain with the A15 Bionic chip, presented in the last generation. What changes, in general, is the battery life, which promises to last longer away from the sockets.

Another relevant factor to consider in this launch is the issue of chargers. The manufacturer will insist on selling phones without the adapters, although it has been involved in imbroglios with the Ministry of Justice over the practice.

iPhone 14 pricing and colors

iPhone 14 Pro interactive notch with music section and side-by-side timer — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The prices applied to the Brazilian market were no longer new, as Apple announced the news as soon as it announced the phones, at an event in the United States with the presence of in loco of TechTudo.

It should be mentioned, however, that operators, retail networks and banks can grant special discounts to the final price of the phone. The figures below symbolize a kind of “roof” for the apple company’s cell phone.

iPhone 14 (128GB): BRL 7,599

iPhone 14 (256 GB): BRL 8,599

iPhone 14 (512 GB): BRL 10,599

iPhone 14 Plus (128GB): BRL 8,599

iPhone 14 Plus (256 GB): BRL 9,599

iPhone 14 Plus (512 GB): BRL 11,599

iPhone 14 Pro (128GB): BRL 9,499

iPhone 14 Pro (256 GB): BRL 10,499

iPhone 14 Pro (512 GB): BRL 12,499

iPhone 14 Pro (1TB): BRL 14,499

iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB): R$10,499

iPhone 14 Pro Max (256 GB): R$ 11,499

iPhone 14 Pro Max (512 GB): R$ 13,499

iPhone 14 Pro Max (1TB): BRL 15,499

The pre-sale of the models – with the exception of the Plus – starts this Friday (7th) and runs until October 14th. On this date, consumers should start receiving phones at home. It is not yet known when the launch of the iPhone 14 Plus will be here.

Purple iPhone 14 in the newsroom of TechTudo — Photo: Laura Storino/TechTudo

When it comes to colors, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are finished in blue, purple, midnight (dark gray), stellar (light gold) and red (from the Red series). The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, meanwhile, come in deep purple, gold, silver and space black options.

