Is 5G signal already working throughout Brazil? How do I enable?

Recently, several locations in the country started to receive the 5G signal, the latest technology in relation to the mobile data network. It is worth remembering that the auction related to frequencies took place in November 2021, but the implementation of the network only started in mid-2022. This is because there had to be planning and preparations to determine which cities would receive, in the first place, the 5G signal.

Thus, the initial schedule provided for all capitals to have the signal within the deadline of July 31. However, that date was postponed twice by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency). One of the reasons for this was that, before starting to release the 5G signal frequency, it was necessary to install devices to prevent interference between the new network and satellite signals. As the devices are usually imported from China, the schedule was delayed. But in which locations is the signal available?

5G signal is available in which locations?

The first capital that offered the 5G signal was Brasília, on July 6th of this year. After that date, the signal became available gradually in the other capitals of the country, since, according to the program, the capitals would be the first places in the country to have access to the signal.

Currently, almost all capitals in the country already have the signal, namely: Recife, Natal, João Pessoa, Florianópolis, Fortaleza and Porto Alegre. In addition, other cities are Salvador, Palmas, Goiânia, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Curitiba, Belo Horizonte, Vitória. Finally, there are also the capitals Teresina, São Luís, Aracaju, Campo Grande, Maceió, Boa Vista and Cuiabá.

Now, Anatel’s new announcement determined that, from next September 6th, Thursday, the capitals of the North region of the country will have access to 5G. They are: Belém, Manaus, Macapá, Rio Branco and Porto Velho. With this, all Brazilian capitals will have access to the signal.

It is worth remembering that the proposal is for the network to guarantee greater connection efficiency, as well as greater speed. It is worth remembering that, in the auction, operators that won the right to the 3.5Ghz band

See also: 5G arrives in five more capitals soon: learn where to take advantage of the technology

When do other cities receive?

According to the official schedule, the proposal is that all cities in the country can have access to the 5G signal by the year 2029. with the largest population receive first.

However, it is important to note that even in the capitals, the signal is not yet available for the entire municipality. This is because the 5G network is limited to a few specific neighborhoods. One of the reasons for this to happen is that, according to the network implementation project, it is necessary that every 100 thousand inhabitants have an antenna to cover the area.

However, the text of the auction notice does not prevent the installation of fewer antennas than the number of inhabitants. Because of this, operators can choose in which areas they want to place antennas.

See also: Games expect REVOLUTION with the arrival of 5G: Discover the news