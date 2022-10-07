Is it possible to put two pictures on WhatsApp profile? How to do this customization?

Who has never been super in doubt when choosing a photo to use on the profile of a social network? With that in mind, today we are going to tell you how to put two photos on the whatsapp profile through a simple feature, you just need to have the Instagram app installed on your smartphone. So keep reading and learn how to make this customization.

Tutorial on how to put two photos on WhatsApp profile

Well, you’re basically going to make a collage on Instagram that will allow the two photos to be side by side, so you can use them on your WhatsApp profile. See below for the step-by-step instructions on how to do this.

Step by step

The first thing you need to do is open the Instagram app and select the option to create a story. Then, tap on the Layout option, which is on the left of the menu, and choose the Layout where you can place two photos. That is, the option that leaves the screen divided by two photos.

Once this is done, select the photos you want to use and tap the icon that will appear in the center of the screen to confirm. After that, instead of publishing the collage you just made, you should save the image by tapping the three dots at the top of the screen.

It is worth remembering that the format of the photo on WhatsApp is square and that post you just saved will be in rectangular format, for this reason, it is important to position the images in the collage so that they look good on WhatsApp.

Finally, open the messenger, tap settings, then select the camera icon, go to the gallery and choose the image you just saved.

other options

This alternative that we just taught you is done through Instagram, but you can also make collages and save them in the image format that WhatsApp uses in profile pictures. For that there are apps like PicsArt and PhotoGrid, which are available for free and can be used on both Android and iOS.