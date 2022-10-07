It went viral: Endrick’s debut at Palmeiras, Hulk pistol, Alex Teixeira’s slip and “team loose” | football

See the Serie A table and standings

The rounds of Serie A and B still had Felipe Alves frayed, faced by Hulk, pistol by the coach of Operário-PR, Alex Teixeira being a hero, but giving a skid, and much more. Check out.

Endrick’s debut and emotion

The youngest athlete to play for Palmeiras, the 16-year-old boy made the party at Allianz Parque by replacing Rony, in the 22nd minute of the second half. He dribbled markers, had chances and almost scored his first goal as a professional. Upon leaving the field, there was no lack of gratitude to Abel Ferreira and also emotion for the achievement, dedicated to his grandfather, who died a few days ago.

On the ropes after the runner-up in the Sudamericana, São Paulo went to BH to try to lick the wounds of losing the title. In the final minutes, he did. Alisson, head, turned against América-MG, saving the skin of goalkeeper Felipe Alves. At nine minutes of the first half, Aloísio risked the kick from outside the area and the tricolor archer “capped the wind” letting the ball pass. The fans did not forgive.

Imagine making Hulk angry. Can you imagine? Well, that was one of the scenes that won the nets after Atlético-MG’s 2-1 victory over Santos, in Vila Belmiro. It wasn’t enough to have suffered the foul, the Galo player took a step on Felipe Jonatan’s hand and didn’t like his co-worker’s attitude at all. You have to have the courage to face it.

Lost goals truck

It wasn’t just Hulk’s irritation that went viral at Vila Belmiro’s departure. The truck of goals wasted by Marcos Leonardo as well. And the menu had everything: head chance, in the small area, punctured by exaggerated…. He even scored a penalty goal. But not enough to avoid defeat for Atlético-MG.

The complement of the 30th round of Serie A also had real beef that almost came to blows. Tempers heated up between goalkeeper Renan and midfielder Gabriel Baralhas, from Atlético-GO. The players argued after the disallowed goal of Germán Cano, from Fluminense, in the 32nd minute of the first half. Renan even called Baralhas a “kid”. After that: turn of the Dragon. Friendship moves mountains…

We have no news: Deyverson continues to deliver entertainment to Brazilian football. The striker opened the scoring against Red Bull Bragantino at Nabi Abi Chedid and did not skimp on the swing in the celebration. Rolled back and forth that wasn’t well digested by Massa Bruta fans. All normal for Deyverson.

“They have to defend their team. They’re not going to applaud me, are they? They’re going to curse me. I understand that. I don’t understand the swear word very much… But it’s part of the game”, he began.

– They think I’m a bad person, but when they get to know me, they see that I’m a father of a family, a husband, a son. They will change that thought – , completed the “crazy boy”.

Operário fights against relegation in Series B and if Vasco won, he would be two points away from leaving the Z-4. But Alex Teixeira didn’t let him: he scored two goals in the final minutes of the game and the Cariocas defeated the Fantasma in a turn against Augusto Bauer. Hot headed after the result, coach Matheus Costa ‘pistolled’ everyone. Fair?

“We are a loose team. I’m tired of reaching 40, 42, 43 minutes and we do not sustain a result”, he vented.

Get out, bitch! Alex Teixeira arrived in São Januário with prestige, but he had not yet become disenchanted. But the time has come. And the striker was decisive when he scored two of the three goals of Vasco’s turn over Operário.

With a small detail: choose the best celebration. Betrayed by Germano Krüger’s lawn, the attacker tried to slide to his knees and suddenly: man! He barely missed hitting the ground. Of course, the zueira has taken over the Internet.

Celestial show, accidental shower and gaffe in the sky

The night at Mineirão was not a win, but it was a lot of celebration for Cruzeiro fans. In the reunion with the Cruzeirenses after the confirmation of the Serie B title, 80 drones formed words and phrases alluding to the conquest of the cup and the return to Serie A. Ronaldo and Jajá’s (unintentionally) water bath on his teammate’s face.

With emotion, Sport beat Brusque 1-0 and is still alive in the fight for access to Serie A. The triumph, however, seemed to have sucked the memory of Wanderson, author of the red-black goal, his first with the Lion’s shirt. .

On leaving the field, the striker said he didn’t know exactly how he had scored and even forgot the name of the teammate who assisted. After getting all tangled up, he came to the conclusion:

“I think I hit it there. All I know is that I hit the ball and it went in.”