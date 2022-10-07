Janine from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ says she doesn’t have the character’s maternal instinct – 09/29/2022

Sao Paulo

Janine is always between life and death in “The Hadmaid’s Tale”, whose 5th season is having episodes made available weekly by Paramount+ in Brazil, always on Sundays. In the most recent of them, in a shocking scene, the character of American Madeline Brewer, 30, vomited blood and felt sick after eating poisoned truffles.

Janine’s path was rocked by the one she least expected: young Esther (‎Mckenna Grace). Both are being forced to serve as handmaidens, as women forced to have sex for procreation with high-ranking officials in Gilead, the fictional ultra-conservative nation in the series, are called.

In the plot, Janine had taken in Esther, whom she was teaching how to be a good handmaid. After trying to escape to Canada with June (Elisabeth Moss), the character seemed resigned to her fate. “She was looking at their friendship as a sisterhood, trying to show Esther how not to make the same mistakes she had made,” says the actress.

“There’s an element of Janine’s maternal instinct,” he continues. “Janine was made to be a mother. It is in her heart, in her soul and in every fiber of her being. She loves being a mother, but being separated from her children is excruciating for her. Then she sees this little bird fallen from the tree and want to save him.”

The character could not be further from the actress. “I don’t have the desire to be a mother,” says Brewer. In the series, she had a daughter who is raised by a wealthy family in Gilead. Following established custom in the series, she was switched houses after giving birth.

In flashbacks, it was also revealed that she already had a son before the coup that transformed much of the United States – he died in an accident, after being given up for adoption. Additionally, Janine has been shown to have performed a rather traumatic abortion when that was still possible.

“I wanted to give my all in the abortion scenes,” recalls the actress. “I wanted to show everything with the necessary respect, to show that it’s not something to be ashamed of, but it’s delicate. Making a choice deserves respect, even more so one that impacts so strongly emotionally and physically.”

The actress praises the way the story was told in the series, including people protesting outside the clinic. She also recalls that the story became even stronger after the US Supreme Court suspended, in June, the constitutional right to abortion in the country after 49 years.

“Because of that, I decided to share my own experience with an abortion,” she reveals. “I thought, ‘Why haven’t I ever talked about it?’

The actress says that, unlike Janine, her choice was not made for financial reasons (the character feared that she would not be able to support another child). “Janine makes this choice based on the well-being of her other child, while I made that decision because I really didn’t want to be a mother”, she compares. “I wasn’t made for this, it’s not for me.”

She knows her attitude may not be understood by everyone, but she thinks it’s no one’s business. “It was a decision I made for my life, because I’m a human being and I deserve to have the life I chose,” she says. “I don’t believe the narrative always needs to be about a medical decision. [para salvar a vida da mãe].”

Regarding the Supreme Court’s decision, she says that she is concerned not for her, but for other women — the decision on the right to abort is now up to the states, so in several of them this possibility still exists. “I have the possibility to travel to another country or city to have an abortion if I wish, but I fear for the women who will die because they will be forced to have babies,” she laments.

Despite being extremely praised for the flashback sequences, showing all the character’s past, Brewer says that these were not the scenes she found most exciting about the character. “People said I was crazy not to submit this episode for an Emmy nomination, but I chose what she’s recaptured,” she says.

In the plot, after trying to escape Gilead, she is incarcerated and comes face to face with Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), responsible for “educating” and maintaining order among the handmaids. “She tells me that June managed to escape to Canada, and I say I’d rather die than go back to being a handmaiden,” she recalls. “It was a very important turning point for her.”

She says the scene was well rehearsed. “We needed to discuss where these two women met,” she comments. “I had to go over everything Janine had lived through since the beginning of the series. She lost all her friends, was raped repeatedly and had to give up her children. There, she was naked, as if there was nothing left.”

The strategy worked, and the actress was in fact nominated for an Emmy for the role. About her work process, she says that she often thinks about songs while she is building her characters. For Janine, the song chosen was “Smile” (which won a Portuguese version of Djavan, with the verses: “Smile/You’re lying to your pain/And when you notice that you smile/Everyone will assume/That you’re happy”).

“Everyone thought Janine was crazy in the first few seasons,” he recalls. “This woman has been through a lot of pain, there’s a lot going on in there. She’s not crazy, she decided not to deal with it, and she was actively dissociating herself from everything that was going on around her.”