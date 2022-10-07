Japanese police spend hours trying to defuse bomb to find sex toys

Suspicious suitcase generated panic in the central province of Kakegawa and caused a super operation involving the press, street blocking and specialized agents.

Tokyo 9/21/2022 Kyodo via REUTERS

Japanese police receive fake bomb alert, find sex toys



A suspicious suitcase stopped the central province of Kakegawa, in the Japan. Bomb squad activated, streets evacuated, a media helicopter recording the operation, everything was focused on that item that caused panic among residents. On Wednesday morning, police in central Kakegawa prefecture received a phone call alerting them to a silver suitcase abandoned in a parking lot at the municipal cemetery, a spokesperson told Thursday. of the situation, the regional bomb squad team was sent to the scene and the agents created a perimeter with a radius of 300 meters around the suitcase, analyzed for more than three hours. But after a thorough examination, the team found “adult items” inside the suitcase, the police spokesman said. “It was a parking lot in a remote location. It was a metal suitcase… It was a sensible call,” he said on condition of anonymity. “Everything went according to plan, so that’s fine,” he said, convinced that the objects found were not dangerous. Local media sent a helicopter to monitor the experts’ potentially dangerous operations. Japanese police were on high alert recently due to the state funeral of the assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on September 27, criticized by many citizens.

*With information from AFP