Jeffinho has the highest average of correct dribbles in the Brasileirão and is close to equaling Matheus Fernandes’ mark at Botafogo

in the victory of Botafogo 2-1 over Avaí, for the 30th round of the Brazilian championshiplast Thursday, the striker Jeffinho hit three dribbles and became the player with the highest average of successful feints per game. The 22-year-old has 102 dribble attempts in the Brasileirão, with 54 successful, around 3.4 per game, according to Sofascore data.

The leader of the ranking was striker Ângelo, from Santos, who in all tried 85 dribbles, with a hit rate of 71%, that is, 60 right. Although he is ahead, Jeffinho doesn’t have a very high accuracy rate, only 53%. Strikers Igor Paixão, ex-Coritiba, and Dieguinho, from Goiás, and midfielder André, from Fluminense, complete the Top 5.

With the numbers, it is evident that Jeffinho is the Botafogo player who tries something different during the matches, and, even if he doesn’t get it right as much as he tries, he is someone capable of unbalancing the confrontations. In comparison, the attacker Victor Sáwho is the second athlete of the carioca club to hit the most dribbles, only appears in 16th.

The striker is two dribbles away from matching the midfielder Matheus Fernandes as Botafogo’s greatest dribbler in editions of the Brasileirão since 2016. With eight rounds still in dispute, the tendency is for the player to beat this mark, since if he keeps the average, Jeffinho would reach 81 correct dribbles in this championship.

Thanks to Jeffinho, Botafogo is the second team with the most successful dribbles in the Brasileirão, with an average of 11.6. Behind only Fluminense, which has 12.3, and ahead of Flamengo and Fortaleza, both with 11.1.