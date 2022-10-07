Johnny Depp has troubled relationship with director of first film after trial | Series on Stage

Not even Johnny Depp let your image rest! The controversial actor is currently in Paris for the filming of the film. Jeanne du Barrydirected by Maïwenn, his first work after winning the case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. But, according to French journalist Bernard Montiel, relations between the director and the actor are far from good on set. Filming goes “very very bad”and the pair argue constantly.

According to the columnist, Depp arrives late every day and the relationship with the director is “chaotic”.

“Johnny Depp is a great actor when he comes on set. It’s just that sometimes the team is ready at 6 am and he just doesn’t show up. Then later Maïwenn, the director, gets mad and the next day she’s the one who doesn’t come, while Depp shows up. It’s crazy.”

As filming draws to a close and is set to wrap up this week, tension seems to be at its peak to the point where the duo spend time arguing. “They are upset. It’s going really, really bad. They don’t get along. They constantly argue in front of everyone.”concluded Montiel.

Fights are even more problematic when there is an argument. In fact, the feature film depicts the romance between King Louis XV, played by Depp, and Jeanne du Barry, a young courtesan of the people played by Maïwenn, whose arrival at the court of Versailles will cause a scandal.

The portal also points out that this is a situation that may not restore the actor’s reputation, although this big-budget film, which does not yet have a release date, allowed him to return to the movie sets after the scandal of the Amber trial. A case that greatly damaged the image of the interpreter of pirate of the caribbean.