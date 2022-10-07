Johnny Depp hits Brazilian women? Understand the case | Celebrity

Playback / Internet

while the actor Johnny Depp was in a legal battle with Amber Heard, a Brazilian scammer impersonated the actor and stole money from some people. Through a fake profile, the anonymous person talked to people with the intention of taking money from them and obtained R$ 208,400 from a retired woman who lives in São Paulo.

In 2020, the profile talked to the woman and revealed some everyday conflicts. He used the identity of depp and pretended that he was going through great personal problems to secure the money. At the time, the real actor was in a lawsuit and the scammer took advantage of the situation to say that he needed money for this case.

To convince him he made promises that he would live a romance with the retired woman. He promised that he would return the money and still take her to live in Los Angeles in the United States. Information suggests that she had plastic surgery and sold large material goods to give the money. She filed a lawsuit against Banco do Brasil for the entire suit.

After that, another social media user reported that she almost suffered the same blow. The account contacted her because she is a big fan of Johnnyhowever, she contacted the actor’s official profile and did not continue the conversation, which could be a scam in the future.

Documents reveal new information about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s court case

The documents show that in the lawsuit against Depp, amber lost about 47 to 50 million dollars in 3 to 5 years before she could actually accuse her husband. In addition, the actress’ career was compared to other artists amid this information, such as Gal Gadot, Zendaya and Ana de Armas.

Another issue involves the fact that the actress has given up a very high fee from Depp for one of the Pirates of the Caribbean films. That’s because the movie was shot while they were both married and she should have had a part because it’s community property under US law. However, in the divorce proceedings she did not accept this money.

The actor’s lawyers offered around $16 million for Amber to drop the lawsuit, but the actress declined, claiming it would hurt her values ​​and respect.

On the first day of June, the legal battle came to an end and the actress was forced to pay 10.5 million dollars to Johnny Depp, for having lost the lawsuit. For some damages, he also had to pay 2 million dollars to his ex-wife. Earlier this month, Amber asked for the sentence to be overturned.