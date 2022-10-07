Justice Orders TIM and Vivo to Pay R$ 1.52 Bi. But Action Can Rise

A court decision causes shares of the stock exchange’s telephone companies to lose up to 6% in value since Monday.

The decision, handed down on Monday this week by the judge of the 7th Business Court of Rio de Janeiro, Fernando Viana, responsible for the judicial reorganization process of Oi (OIBR3), determines that Claro, TIM (TIMS3) and Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) have up to 48 hours to deposit R$ 1.52 billion for the acquisition of the operator, under penalty of a fine of 10% of the value.

The companies appealed the decision. The acting president of the TJRJ, judge José Carlos Maldonado de Carvalho, denied the request made by TIM, VIVO and Claro for the judge’s decision to be suspended.

Oi was sold, but buyers ask for a discount: Oi Móvel was sold to Claro, TIM and Vivo (Telefônica) in 2020, but the operators asked for a reduction of BRL 3.2 billion in the total purchase price. Oi would have given wrong technical information about its assets. Therefore, of the R$ 16.5 billion agreed upon by the acquisition, the operators retained R$ 1.44 billion as a “compensatory discount”. But Judge Viana ruled in favor of Oi and ordered the trio of operators to deposit the R$ 1.52 billion (adjusted difference value) that will be deposited in court. What’s happening with the stocks? With all this imbroglio, Telefónica’s papers (VIVT3) have accumulated since Monday (3) a 5% drop, with the price falling from R$42 to R$39.85. Tim’s fell more: 6.07%, from R$12.69 to R$11.96. “We expect the disputes to drag on and we still have limited visibility on a possible conclusion of the process,” published the bank of America (BofA) in a document for shareholders. What should investors do? For the BofA, even with all this, it is worth the purchase. “Anyway, we see potential gains from the closing price adjustments as an upside risk for TIM, Vivo and Claro,” the bank published. What happens, according marcio loréga, chief analyst of PagBankis that the BofA believes that, at the end of the day, the current discount on shares is greater than the risk of a bad outcome for this process. So, for the financial institution, the chances of appreciation are greater. O PagBank also has the same rating and therefore recommends the purchase. Regarding TIM, the BofA foresees the value of R$ 19 for the action in 12 months and the PagBank, of R$ 18.50. In comparison with today’s value (R$ 11.98), gains can reach 58% and 54% respectively. For VIVT3quoted today at R$ 40.04, the estimate of the BofA is R$55 (potential gain of 24%) and for the PagBankof R$ 52.70 (19%). Genial also recommends the purchase, estimating R$18 for Tim, or an appreciation of 49.50%. Vivo should reach R$ 60, with gains of 45.84%.

