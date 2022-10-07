Kojima all but confirms Death Stranding 2 in new teaser – Games

Kojima Prouctions has released a new teaser for their upcoming project, this time with a much clearer hint that it’s Death Stranding 2.

The new teaser is a sequel to the one released on the occasion of the Tokyo Game Show recently, and reveals actress Elle Fanning as the person behind the dark silhouette of the previous poster.

The actress had already been identified by fans, but the most intriguing detail of this new teaser is the presence of the vertical lines that allude to the word Stranding and are a visual element that is very present both in the Death Stranding posters and in the game itself.

The poster also makes it clear that this is “A Hideo Kojima Game”, like all of the director’s great works.

Kojima Productions is participating in the PAX Australia fair, where the same poster as the Tokyo Game Show was presented, but this time with a QR Code that refers to the official website with the new teaser.

Other clues leading up to Death Stranding 2 include mentions made on two occasions by actor Norman Reedus, who has claimed to be working on the Death Stranding sequel. Recently, the actor also started following Elle Fanning on social media, making it evident that the two have met.

It remains to be seen whether Kojima will reveal Death Stranding 2 in a new Sony State of Play presentation or if he will wait for The Game Awards 2022 in December.

