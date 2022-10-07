Latest Samsung launches from R$1,979 at Madrugada Fast Shop

The late night offers are in full swing at the Fast Shop, we are talking about high discounts that start at 7pm and end at 6am the next day. A dawn to enjoy and buy that item you’ve been waiting for the right discount! Check out:
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Wine
The S22 is one of Samsung’s latest releases and has already cost more than BRL 9,000. Today, at Fast Shop’s Dawn of Offers you have several payment terms – click to buy with R$ 1,900 off
BRL 7,599.00
BRL 9,499.00 at Fast Shop
Samsung Galaxy A53 Rosé
The advantage of the Galaxy A53 is its cost-effectiveness, as it is an entry-level model that already has 5G technology. It has a special price this morning of R$ 2,069 – click to check details
R$2,069.10 at Fast Shop
Samsung Galaxy S22 White
If you want the smaller version of the Galaxy S22, but with the same features as the Ultra, this is the chance to buy one of Samsung’s latest releases for less than R$ 4,500 – click to see all payment options
BRL 4,499.00
BRL 5,999.00 at Fast Shop
Samsung Galaxy A33 Blue
Another intermediary with 5G ready to use! Cheaper than the previous model, you can buy it at a special price until 6 am on the 7th – click to see more details
R$1,979.10 at Fast Shop
Galaxy Watch 5 BT 40mm Samsung
And to finish our list of highlights, the Galaxy Watch 5, the latest release in the category, is R$220 off. What’s more, you can accumulate another 10% discount using the SMART10% coupon at the end of your purchase. Unmissable – click to check out Samsung’s launch
R$1,979.10 at Fast Shop
