Leader Palmeiras thrashes Coritiba in Endrick’s debut and opens 12 points

Palmeiras is getting closer to winning the Brazilian Championship title. Tonight (6th), at Allianz Parque, Verdão thrashed Coritiba 4-0 and opened up a 12-point lead in the lead, with eight rounds remaining to be played. The triumph had goals from Mayke, Rony, Gustavo Gómez and Breno Lopes.

The match also featured the debut of Endrick, one of the great revelations of Verdão. The 16-year-old entered the second half and drove the crowd wild. He became the youngest player to enter the field for the club, as he was also the striker Vinícius.

With the result, Palmeiras went to 66 points, while the second-placed Internacional has 54. Coxa, on the other hand, remains with 31 points and is still struggling to move away from the relegation zone.

In the next round, Palmeiras visit Atlético-GO, on Monday (10), while Coritiba receives Red Bull Bragantino, the day before.

Who did well – Gustavo Scarpa

Gustavo Scarpa had a good performance and was one of the highlights of the match. Author of two assists, the midfielder also actively participated in good offensive plays.

Watch the live from Palmeiras

Who was wrong – Bruno Gomes

Coritiba’s midfielder had a dark night, especially when it was necessary to make the call when the team had the ball.

Palmeiras performance

Palmeiras took to the field with Atuesta in place of the suspended Zé Rafael, and managed to dictate the rhythm of the match. With possession of the ball, the team exchanged passes and took danger to the opponent’s goal, opening an advantage in the first half.

After the break, the team kept the pace and managed to increase the favorable number on the marker. Verdão, with tranquility, started to “take” the game without taking risks and creating chances. No wonder it came to a head.

Coritiba’s performance

With the formation in 4-5-1, Coritiba sought to populate the midfield and apply a stronger marking on Palmeiras. However, in addition to not indicating much offensive strength, Coxa gave spaces between the lines and saw the hosts build an advantage on the scoreboard.

At halftime, Guto Ferreira made changes in order to change the scenario, but the team remained showing a lack of creativity to reach the attack in a more solid way. In addition, he gave new spaces in the defense and Palmeiras extended the marker.

Chronology

The game started with the scenario that was expected. Palmeiras were at the top and with a presence in the attacking field, while Coritiba sought to populate the midfield to press on the marking and leave at speed. But the first few minutes were kind of warm.

open score

Verdão opened the scoring at the beginning of the duel. After a corner kick, Mayke deflected his head and sent it to the net.

Scared

Shortly after taking the goal, Coritiba sought to give an answer. Nathanael advanced on the right and triggered Warley, who hit him in the cross. The ball hit Werverton, who made the save in a second moment.

Extended Advantage

In a new scenario of pressure from Palmeiras, the team increased the score. In exchange for passes, Scarpa passed to Ron, who invaded the area and gave a first-time touch, covering goalkeeper Gabriel.

With the goal, Rony reached 22 and tied with Raphael Veiga as Verdão’s top scorer in the season.

chances

Palmeiras were close to the third when Atuesta, in the area, deflected a cross from the right, but Gabriel made the save. In the final minutes of the first half, Warley scored with Fabricio Daniel and hit cross, but sent it out.

It cost!

At the beginning of the second half, Abel Ferreira’s men reached the third. After a corner, Dudu receives and crosses into the area. Gustavo Gómez, in the middle of the defense of Coxa, came up and sent it to the net. The referee annulled, pointing offside, but, after analysis by VAR, the goal was validated.

jewel in the field

Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

The crowd asked and the assistant João Martins answered. In the 22nd minute of the second half, Endrick was called up and replaced Rony. When the 16-year-old jewel was triggered, those in attendance went wild and celebrated. This was his debut in the professional squad, after spending three games on the bench (against Santos, Atlético-MG and Botafogo).

rout

Palmeiras scored the fourth with a goal from Breno Lopes. After Tabata’s pass, the forward hit hard and made the crowd celebrate.

DATASHEET:

PALM TREES 4 x 0 CORITIBA

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 30th round

Date and time: October 6, 2022, Thursday at 19:00 (Brasilia time)

Place: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (FIFA / SC)

assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (Fifa/ SC) and Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (VAR-Fifa/ RS)

yellow cards: Atuesta (PAL); Boschilia, Thonny Anderson (CFC)

goals: Mayke (PAL), at 14’/1ºT; Rony (PAL), at 33’/1ºT; Gustavo Gómez (PAL), at 5’/2nd; Breno Lopes (PAL), at 31’/2nd

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo, Piquerez; Danilo, Atuesta (Gabriel Menino), Mayke (Breno Lopes), Gustavo Scarpa (Bruno Tabata) and Dudu (Merentiel); Ron (Endrick). Technician: João Martins (assistant)

CORITIBA: Gabriel; Natanael, Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Rafael Santos (Egídio); Bruno Gomes, Trindade and Boschilia (Thonny Anderson); Warley (José Hugo), Alef Manga (Biel) and Fabrício (Léo Gamalho). Technician: Guto Ferreira