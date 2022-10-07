Learn how to download the New RG on your cell phone

Estimated reading time: two minutes

At first, the New RG was created with the objective of unifying the main information of a person in a single record. In this way, the Federal Government intends to bring more modernity and security to citizens.

Therefore, it will no longer be necessary to carry the document on paper, since its format is now 100% digital, and can be authenticated via QR Code and work even in offline mode.

Therefore, the Novo RG application is now available for download in the following states: Alagoas, Distrito Federal, Goiás, Pará, Paraíba, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. However, if you don’t live in one of these places, you’ll need to wait for the implementation.

The new ID must be issued from August 4th, regardless of the state in which the citizen resides. In addition, the model will be unified for all federations in the country.

However, as mentioned above, not all states have made the document available yet. So, check out the download links for the apps available so far:

Image: Government of Brazil / Reproduction