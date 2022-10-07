Lionsgate Releases Expendables 4 Release Date | Films

New movie will have Megan Fox in the cast

Lionsgate confirmed this Thursday (6th) the premiere date of The Expendables 4. New film is scheduled for release on September 22, 2023. Feature film is one of the main franchises of the studio, having raised US$ 805 million with three films.

The original cast members are confirmed, including one of the protagonists Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture.

The first film in the franchise was released in 2010 and the others in 2012 and 2014, together they grossed about $800 million at the box office worldwide. The cast of the new feature includes Stallone, Statham and great and recognized artists such as Andy Garcia, Megan Fox, 50 Cent and Tony Jaa.

More details about the plot

New film will feature newcomers such as, Iko Uwais (Invasion), Tony Jaa (The Protector), Jacob Scipio (Bad Boys For Life), Megan Fox (Transformers), Andy Garcia (Infiltrated) and Curtis Jackson (Lair of Thieves) .

The Expendables 4 will be directed by Scott Waugh, known for the adaptation of Need for Speed. The film opens on September 20, 2023.