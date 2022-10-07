List brings together 6 cheap cell phones with 5G that can have INCREDIBLE values ​​on Black Friday

Black Friday is the perfect time for those who want to change their cell phone or purchase more modern models of smartphones. After all, numerous companies use the date to offer promotions, special conditions and discounts to consumers. So, which 5G phones can reach the cheapest prices on Black Friday 2022? We list below the 6 most promising models.

Remember that Black Friday is always “celebrated” on the last Friday of November. In 2022, the event takes place on November 25th. That’s why it’s important to make a list of the products you want to buy. Typically, companies start announcing discounts and promotions in early November. Keep an eye out – and check out the best cell phones to buy on the special date below.

Cheapest Black Friday Phones – Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

The Galaxy M52 cell phone is an interesting option for those who want to access 5G internet. After all, the model has the SnapDragon 778G processor and 6GB of RAM, in addition to 128GB of internal memory (in its most basic version). The screen has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel. One of the attractions of the device is its battery, which can be recharged quickly. This Galaxy model also has a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide and a 5MP macro.

Poco M4 PRO

Xiaomi’s Poco M4 Pro phone stands out for its 50 MP main camera, which is accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide sensor – in addition to a 2 MP macro. The front module, perfect for selfies, has 16MP. The screen is 6.6 inches, with an IPS LCD display and Gorilla Glass 2 protection. The 5G smartphone’s processor is the Dimensity 810, which has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory.

Samsung Galaxy A2

The Samsung Galaxy A2 5G mobile phone has 5,000 mAh of energy autonomy. However, to recharge the cell phone, users must use a charger of only 15W. With a 6.6-inch screen (Full HD with LCD panel), the device has a refresh rate of 90Hz. The processor is MediaTek Dimensity 700, and the cameras are 48 MP (in the main module), 5 MP (in the ultrawide lens) and 2 MP (in the depth lens).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Apparently, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 phone will have expressive discounts on Black Friday 2022. The device has a 6.5-inch FHD+ screen, Adaptive Sync, integrated read mode, Gorilla Glass protection and a 90Hz refresh rate for virtual games. The battery is one of the great assets of the app, as it can handle 16 hours of gaming and 22 hours of video. The model has 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and expansion up to 512GB.

Moto G50 5G

For those who want to purchase a cell phone with more basic functions on Black Friday, the Moto G50 5G is a good alternative. Allowing access to 5G connections, the device has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor, in addition to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. You can expand the internal storage up to 1 TB. The screen is 6.5 inches, and the cameras are 48 MP (in the main sensor), 2 MP (in the macro and depth lens) and 13 MP (in the front lens).

Cheapest Black Friday Phones – Samsung Galaxy M23

Finally, the Galaxy M23 should also reach interesting values ​​on Black Friday 2022. The smartphone has 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, 6.6-inch screen, LCD panel, 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD resolution. The battery is 5,000 mAh, and in this way, it allows fast charging of up to 25W. The phone’s main camera is 50 MP. The Ultrawide and the front are 8MP, and the frame, 2MP.