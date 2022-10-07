Lithium battery “plucked” gives 630 km of autonomy

Energy

Technological Innovation Website Editor – 10/07/2022

The ion-conducting substrate makes the battery work by receiving and releasing lithium ions during charging and discharging.

[Imagem: POSTECH]

Long-lasting battery

Korean engineers “plucked” a lithium-ion battery, stripping it of the node, the positive electrode, giving the battery a charge capacity never before achieved.

The nodeless battery achieved a volumetric energy density of 977 watts per liter (Wh/L), which is 40% higher than commercially available lithium-ion batteries, which are around 700 Wh/L.

This means that, equipping an electric vehicle, a battery with this architecture can last 630 km on a single charge, exceeding the range of most combustion vehicles.

Nodeless battery

Normal battery operation often degrades the structure of the anode materials as lithium ions flow in and out of the electrode during repeated charging and discharging cycles. That’s why battery capacity decreases over time.

It was already known that if it were possible to charge and discharge with just an andonic current collector – without andic materials – the energy density – which determines the capacity of the battery – would increase. However, this method has always had a critical weakness, a significant increase in the volume of the node, which swells because there is no stable lithium storage in the node, reducing the battery life cycle.

To solve this problem, Sungjin Cho and his colleagues at Pohang University of Science and Technology used a well-known carbonate-based liquid electrolyte, but added an ion-conducting substrate.

The substrate not only forms a protective layer for the node, it also helps to minimize electrode swelling. It is composed of polyethyleneimine polymer, silver, lithium salt and carbon black, all applied to the surface of a copper current collector.

The prototype maintained a high capacity (4.2 mAh cm-two) and high current density (2.1 mA cm-two) for a long period in the carbonate-based liquid electrolyte. A check after the tests proved that the substrate actually stores the lithium, preventing swelling.

solid state battery

And the team has already gone a step further, using its architecture to build a solid-state cell, a new generation of batteries that replaces liquid electrolytes, placed between the node and cathode, with solid electrolytes, eliminating the risk of fire once and for all. and explode.

In this second demonstration, the team used argyrodite, a mineral of the sulfide class, as a solid electrolyte. According to the researchers, this could be the definitive step that was missing to bring this new generation of batteries to the market.

Bibliography: Article: Highly Reversible Lithium Host Materials for High-Energy-Density Anode-Free Lithium Metal Batteries

Authors: Sungjin Cho, Dong Yeon Kim, Jung-In Lee, Jisu Kang, Hyeongseok Lee, Gahyun Kim, Dong-Hwa Seo, Soojin Park

Magazine: Advanced Functional Materials

DOI: 10.1002/adfm.202208629

Other news about:

more topics