“Loan with option to buy”; Barbieri makes a proposal and Flamengo’s ‘create’ should sign at Red Bull Bragantino

O Flamengo still plays against Cuiabá, next Saturday (8), at 19h, at Arena Pantanal, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship, seeking to regain its place in the G-4, but there is no doubt that the great expectation is focused on the following clashes, against Corinthians, for the Copa do Brasil. The team led by Dorival Júnior wants to make a good result inside the Neo Química Arena, being able to play with more tranquility at Maracanã.

Anyway, getting a victory for the national running points can help a lot, just gaining confidence and going with more moral for the decisions. Anyway, the technical commission chose not to use the holders, taking only goalkeeper Santos, sparing the others, who played against Internacional, in a 0-0 draw.

off the lawns, the board is also acting and is close to giving another “Cria do Ninho” to Red Bull Bragantino, owned by Maurício Barbieri. According to the portal Coluna do Fla, the people from São Paulo made a loan proposal, with an option to buy, for Andre Luiz. With little space among professionals and close to “burst” the age of the basic categories, the business has been seen as a good alternative.

Right away, Massa Bruta is considering taking him to be part of the U-23 team, but he knows that the young man has attracted the attention of clubs outside of Brazil. In September, for example, according to journalist Venê Casagrande, Estoril, from Portugal, made an offer for the boy, for a one-year loan, with a purchase option of 2 million euros (about R$ 10 million reais). .

Nonetheless, the flamengo board even accepted the proposal, as long as it kept 30% of the pass, but the Portuguese did not reach an agreement with the striker’s staff, ending the negotiations. So far, for the professionals, André, who has a contract with Mais Querido until the end of 2024, has acted in only 3 opportunities.