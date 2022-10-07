Lottery awards 433 people with multiples of nine only; understand

In all, 433 people won the Grand Lotto, a lottery in the Philippines. The case ended up with the local police on suspicion of fraud. The overall prize was 236 million Philippine pesos, or R$20.8 million, in direct conversion. Also, all the numbers that were drawn were multiples of nine. The sequence was 9 – 45 – 36 – 27 -18 – 54.

See too: He didn’t believe it! Indebted, man goes to the lottery to get R$ 3 thousand and finds out that the prize is R$ 5 million

Lottery prize becomes Philippine police case

Of course, there is a remote chance that a situation like this could happen without any obvious fraud. However, the possibility is so remote that it would hardly be credible to face the possibility.

Just to contextualize the case, it is worth noting that the Grand Lotto can be equated with the Mega-Sena of lottery Brazilian. Players must match a sequence of 6 numbers, which range from 1 to 55.

The case gained worldwide repercussion and ended up on the pages of the American newspaper The New York Times. The accusation is that the state company responsible for the lottery provided the fraud in the game.

“Those lottery games are authorized by the Republic of the Philippines. Therefore, we need to maintain and protect the integrity of these games of chance,” Koko Pimentel, a minority leader in the Philippines Senate, told the newspaper quoted above.

State says it is a case of luck

For one of the managers of the Philippine Charity Sweepstake Office, responsible for the lottery, the event is just a coincidence. “So far, what has happened is just an ordinary event, with the exception of having many winners. Everything can be explained, we see nothing wrong here.”

If initially the prize was a good fortune in Philippine pesos, after the vast split the money has dropped sharply in value. In all, 545 thousand pesos were paid to each of the players, that is, around R$ 46 thousand if we consider the direct conversion.