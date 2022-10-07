Love & Thunder Green Screens » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Thor: Love and Thunder star Christian Bale criticizes the Marvel film’s overuse of green screen, calling it “the definition of monotony”.

Christian Bale hated the amount of green screen used in Thor: Love and Thunder. Known for his versatility and physical transformations for his roles, the Oscar-winning actor made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Thor: Love and Thunder as Gorr the God Butcher, the film’s villain who, after the death of his daughter Love, acquires the Necrosword and seeks the extinction of all gods. In addition to Bale, love and thunder starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe and Natalie Portman.

As a great studio stand, Thor: Love and Thunder made extensive use of VFX and green screens to bring their fantastical environments and backdrops to life. Green screens have become a common tool in big-budget Hollywood productions, but actors don’t always like to perform in front of them, as there’s nothing practical to react to, and that can make the job difficult. Even a seasoned actor like Bale could struggle, especially if they were new to green screens.

During a recent interview with QA promoting your new movie amsterdam, Bale reflected on his Marvel debut earlier this year, and specifically his first extensive experience with green screen acting. O Thor: Love and Thunder Estrela does not remember the experience fondly, calling it “the definition of monotony.” Read what he said below:

It’s the first time I’ve done this. I mean, the definition of this is monotony. You have good people. You have other actors who are much more experienced at this than I am. Can you differentiate one day from the next? Not. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do. I couldn’t even tell one stage from the next. They kept saying, “You’re in Stage Three.” Well, it’s like, “Which one is this?” “The blue.” They’re like, “Yes. But you are in Stage Seven.” “Which one is this?” “The blue.” I was like, “Uh, where?”

Why do Marvel movies use so much green screen?

The MCU’s overuse of green screens is hardly a new criticism of the franchise. However, this was Bale’s first experience with this type of production and his first time talking about it publicly. Having no previous experience of acting in front of a green screen, it must have been difficult for Bale, who is more used to hands-on cinema. One of Bale’s most famous roles is Bruce Wayne/Batman in Christopher Nolan. dark Knight trilogy, a director who does his best to avoid using green screen.

The main reason Marvel movies use so much green screen and CGI is so they can make movies faster, rather than having to physically build practical sets that take a significant amount of time. While seasoned MCU actors like Hemsworth are used to acting on green screen now, it might not come naturally to newcomers like Bale who had no previous experience. Based on his comments, it doesn’t seem like he enjoyed his first green screen acting experience. Even if Gorr didn’t die at the end of Thor: Love and ThunderBale probably wouldn’t be interested in returning to the MCU anyway.

Source: GQ