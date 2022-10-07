Maid does whatever it takes to come to power and rule the country in acclaimed film

The favorite is a film that mixes drama and comedy released in 2018 and that will conquer you.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimosyour script has Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara. is starring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn, James Smith and Mark Gatiss.

In 18th century England, Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough (Rachel Weisz) exerts her influence at court as Queen Anne’s confidante, adviser and secret lover (Olivia Colman).

Her privileged position, however, is threatened by the arrival of Abigail (Emma Stone), a new maid who soon becomes the majesty’s darling and grabs the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The favorite is available on Star+.

The film was acclaimed by critics, who praised its screenplay, direction, cinematography, music, costumes, production values ​​and the performances of Colman, Stone and Weisz.

Furthermore, The favorite received ten Oscar nominations 2019 including best picture, winning only in the category of Best Actress for Olivia Colmanas well as garnering five Golden Globe nominations.

See the trailer:

