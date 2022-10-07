Majority of Fiel does not approve the new shirt launched by Corinthians; see poll results

Last Thursday, Corinthians promoted the official launch of its new number three for the 2022/2023 season. The uniform that refers to the world title won in 2012, was not approved by the majority of Corinthians fans, in a poll carried out by Meu Timão.

In total, there were 764 votes, with 54.5% of voters showing that they did not like the new mantle of Timão. Another 45.5% were already contrary to the majority and approved the new Timão uniform for the remainder of the season and the beginning of the next. The shirt made by Nike, alludes to the “Golden Year” of Timão in 2012, with the conquest of the Libertadores and the World Cup in the same year.

The uniform also honors Japan with “kanjis”, which are Japanese characters that repeatedly write “kore ga korinchyansu desu” or “Here is Corinthians”. Another novelty in the new mantle is the symbol on the chest that does not follow the pattern of the golden line that is seen on the le ll uniforms. Another detail is that on the collar and on the label, the shirt prints the Japanese flag.

It is worth remembering that the new shirt will be used for the first time, this Saturday, against Athletico-PR, in a clash valid for the Brasileirão and will take place at Neo Química Arena.

