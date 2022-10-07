Margot Robbie praises Lady Gaga’s casting as Harley Quinn

With Margot Robbie serving as something of a synonym for Harley Quinn since she debuted in the role in 2016, fans have been curious to know how the actress reacted to the casting of Lady Gagawho will live the anti-heroine in Joker: Folie a Deuxsequel to the billionaire hit joker. And, apparently, the actress of The Suicide Squad was excited at the prospect of seeing the star of Gucci House take on the role in the Todd Phillips. In an interview with MTVshe compared the character to Macbeth and Batman, saying she hopes the clown “pass from great actor to great actor” and who believes that Gaga “do something amazing on paper” – see above, from 8:10.

joker 2 will have Joaquin Phoenixreprising the role of Arthur Fleck/Joker; Zazie Beetzagain as Sophie; Lady Gagaon paper that could be the movie version for Harley Quinn; Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson complete the list.

Todd Phillips returns to direct and write the sequel, bringing with him also the co-writer of the first. joker, Scott Silver. Little is known about the film’s plot, other than the setting at Arkham Asylum and the inclusion of musical elements.

the debut of joker 2 stayed for October 4, 2024.

