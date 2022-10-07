Margot Robbie speaks for the first time about Lady Gaga playing another version of Harley Quinn

She is very happy with the anti-heroine’s journey.

After giving life to harlequin in three different DC Extended Universe films – Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad – Margot Robbie will not interpret the anti-heroin in Joker: Folie a Deux, the sequence of joker which, this time, will bring Lady Gaga in the role of Dr. Harleen Quinzel. Now, Robbie has spoken for the first time about another actress playing the character.

In an interview with MTV News, Robbie made it clear how much he loves the character by explaining that he hopes the harlequin become a movie icon, being played by several different actresses, just like Batman, Superman and Macbeth. She explained:

“That makes me so happy, because I said from the beginning that all I wanted for Harley Quinn was for her to be one of those characters, like Macbeth or Batman, that is always passed from one great actor to the next.” explained Robbie. “It’s kind of like someone being able to make their own version of Batman, or their own Macbeth. I feel like these are not always female characters – [talvez] Queen Elizabeth I, who I got to play and I was honored, was like, ‘Wow! Cate Blanchett has already played Queen Elizabeth I, now I can do it too.’ It’s an honor to have built such a strong foundation for Harley Quinn so that she can be one of those characters that other actresses get to play. And I believe she will be amazing doing it.”

Even though it has not been officially confirmed as the harlequin following joker, it is already certain among the fans that Lady Gaga will give life to the psychologist in the film that takes place in a different reality from other DC films such as Justice League and Shazam!

Joker: Folie à Deuxhas no officially translated title so far, however the French expression refers to a syndrome in which symptoms of a psychotic condition are shared between two or more people.

The Joker sequel is scheduled to hit theaters in October 4, 2024.

