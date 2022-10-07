Margot Robbie talks about the possibility of Lady Gaga being Harley Quinn in the new Joker, read in full – Portal Famosos Brasil

Margot Robbie talks about the possibility of Lady Gaga being Harley Quinn in the new Joker, read in full

Since Lady Gaga was confirmed following ‘joker’by which the actor Joaquin Phoenix won the Oscar for Best Actor in 2020, a lot is speculated about what his character will be.

Although many are certain that she will be the harlequin from the universe of this jokera source also said he doesn’t know how they came to that conclusion.

However, this may have a very specific reason: the way in which the Harley Quinna harlequinin Margot Robbie is practically unanimous among fans, since it gave life to one of the most popular villains in DC Comicsfor the first time, in ‘Suicide squad’ (2016).

Although the film itself was a failure among critics and audiences, Robbie was one of the winners of the production, even if the sexualized way in which the character was portrayed through the lens of David Ayer has been one of the most discussed and repudiated points of the film.

attached to harlequinthe actress herself managed to put on the screens another point of view about her and her world, this time also acting as a producer of ‘Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation‘ of 2020, which was directed by a woman, Cathy Yan.

The issues were fixed and she returned to reprise the role in ‘Suicide Squad 2’, considered one of the best DC movies in theaters. So it’s a long relationship with the character.

In an interview with MTV News last Thursday, the 6th, the actress was asked about the possibility of seeing Lady Gaga assuming the role of harlequin and if it wouldn’t be “weird” to have someone as talented as the singer play a character that Margot loves so much:

“It makes me very happy. Because, like I said from the beginning, all I want for Harley Quinn is for her to be one of those characters that, like Macbeth or Batman, is always passed from being a great actor to a great actor. And it’s kind of, each one can make it their own Batman, each one can make it their own Macbeth, you know? And I feel like there aren’t many instances where these characters are female.”

As an example, Robbie cited the example of Queen Elizabeth Iwhich was also interpreted by Cate Blanchett at the ‘Elizabeth’ (1998), for which she was nominated for an Oscar, as well as herself in ‘Two Queens’ after twenty years, in 2018.

“It’s an honor to have been able to build a strong enough foundation that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors can play.”

From the perspective of making her this type of character of weight in theaters, it is now impossible not to imagine Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ is being driven by Todd Phillips and has no release date yet.