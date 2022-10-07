Marvel forgot this character in the final battle

Three more years have passed since the premiere of Avengers: Endgamethe film that served as a worthy end to the infinity sagaending and beginning a new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film surprised fans with a simply epic final battle, even more so because at the time, Marvel chose to hide much of the final battle from the publicity campaign, which kept several surprises for the film.

The final battle ended up being a determining factor for the public to return to the cinema several times to review the film, a fact that ended up causing Ultimatum take the throne of avatar for a while, until the James Cameron film was again re-released in China taking the top spot again.

But despite being close to completing three years of its release, fans still question an absence in the final battle of Avengers: Endgameas this sequel that seeks to bring together as many MCU characters as possible in action.

According to fans, the strangest absence is that of the Eitri, King of the Dwarvesa character played by Peter Dinklage in Avengers: Infinity War. The character had every reason to participate in the battle against Thanos, as it was the titan who decimated the population of his home planet, as well as ripping his hands off.

Fans wanted Eitri in Avengers: Endgame!

With a clear motive to take revenge on Thanos, some fans claim that Marvel screwed up for not including Eitri in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame. Recently the character was also cut from Thor: Love and Thunderdespite actor Peter Dinklage having shot a scene for the film.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The last adventure of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was in Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing film in the history of cinema in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand was consecrated as the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Amidst an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!