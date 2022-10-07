Mass shooting in Thailand kills more than 34 people at daycare

Last Thursday, the 29th, there was a mass shooting at a day care center in Thailand, where at least 34 people, including 23 children, were murdered in cold blood by a sniper. That shooting took place in Nong Bua Lamphu province, in the northeast of the Asian country and is 500 kilometers away from the capital Bangkok, earlier that afternoon. Keep reading and learn more about what happened.

Read more: Red Bull heir on the run for 10 years could still be arrested for causing death

The shooter was reportedly a former police officer.

According to Thai police, the shooter, Panya Khamrab, was a former police officer. After the first attempts to capture the assassin, the country’s prime minister issued a general alert to all communication agencies. “I have ordered the police chief to immediately go to the scene to take the necessary measures and all parties involved to provide immediate relief to all affected people,” Prayuth Chan-Ocha, Thailand’s prime minister, said in a statement.

Police Colonel Jakkapat Vijitraithaya, from the province where the attacks took place, identified Panya, the former police officer, who carried out the crime. Panya Khamrab had been terminated the previous year for drug abuse, AFP reported.

how it all happened

The gunman ran over employees, and after he got out of the car he started shooting at other daycare employees. According to reports, he broke into a room, where children were resting, looking for his son, who was a student at the daycare. While not finding the boy, he stabbed other children and teachers at the school, one of whom was eight months pregnant, according to Thai police. “He was already very stressed, and when he couldn’t find his son, he started shooting,” a local police spokesman told ThaisPBS TV.

Then he ran away from the daycare building. At least two bodies were found on the center’s floor covered in white sheets, Reuters reported. According to the largest international news agency in the world, Panya Khamrab would also have murdered his own family, son and wife, before taking his own life. These latest events took place shortly after the day care shooting, according to information from Thai police authorities.

The attack is already being considered the deadliest in Thai history. Mass shootings are very rare in the country. 12 people, including children, were hospitalized.