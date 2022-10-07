Mathematician reveals score that guarantees Vasco access

There are five rounds left for the end of Serie B and tension takes over the Vasco fans, who are looking forward to returning to Serie A. Vasco has 52 points, three ahead of Sport, the 5th place, and will face four direct confrontations in the fight for access, which makes any prediction on the matter difficult.

O THROW! so he turned to mathematician Tristão Garcia to find out if there is a magic score for access and, according to calculations, there is: 61 points.

– It can happen to go up with 58, 59 points, but it’s not safe. With 61 points, you don’t have to rely on the tiebreaker, 61 points is guaranteed. It is likely that you will get it with 60, but the guarantee is 61, because the 5th place will not make 61, as it is a lot of combinations, which makes it extremely unlikely.

To reach that score, Vasco needs three wins, precisely the number of games they will play in São Januário.

– If he wins the three games at home, he goes up. Will arrive in the last round with 61 points and guaranteed – nailed Tristão Garcia.

The last game in São Januário is against Sampaio Corrêa, only in the penultimate round. However, Tristão Garcia evaluated that it will be a very big risk to leave it to be resolved in the last round, since the opponent is Ituano, in Itu.

– If everything continues in this trend, Vasco has a 70% chance of gaining access, but the possibility of him reaching the last round within the G4 is 80%. This shows that there is a difficulty in the last round. It’s good to resolve as soon as possible.

For this reason, Tristão Garcia pointed out the game against Sport, on Ilha do Retiro, as the most important to guarantee access, since it precedes the home matches against Criciúma and Sampaio Corrêa.

– The most important game that Vasco will play in Serie B is exactly this one against Sport. It will be a watershed. It’s a direct opponent, away from home. If you manage to score against him, hold him, if you win, kill him. The victory away from home is what makes the difference, even more so in the conditions of Serie B, where very little is earned as a visitor.

After Novorizontino, Vasco faces Sport, on Ilha do Retiro, receives Criciúma and Sampaio Corrêa, in São Januário, and closes the Series B against Ituano, at Novelli Júnior.