Mayfair Witches, adaptation by Anne Rice, gets 1st trailer; Look

Mayfair Witchesa series based on the work of Anne Rice, won its first trailer this Thursday (6). On video, Alexandra Daddario (Percy Jackson and Baywatch: SOS Malibu) deals with supernatural forces involving her family’s past. Look above:

In the story, Daddario plays an intuitive neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the heiress of a family of witches. As she struggles with her newfound powers, she must deal with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

The series is an adaptation of The Lives of the Mayfair Witches, by writer Anne Rice. This is the second adaptation based on the work of the American author currently in production at AMC. The company also works with a version of Interview with the Vampire starring Sam Reid and Jacob Andersonwhich has already been renewed for a second season.

Mayfair Witches debut in January 5, 2023.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.