meet the leaders of the Bene Gesserit group

The prequel to “Dune: The Sisterhood” just took a big step forward, releasing two central figures of the Bene Gesserit. This iconic sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert became the basis for a new franchise by Denis Villeneuve in the year 2021.

After having made a failed adaptation of David Lynch, the celebrated director managed to turn “Dune” into a critical and box office success. Starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica and Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic situation that the world faced, the film managed to far exceed the audience’s expectations. The success is what made it possible for Villeneuve to continue expanding that universe with “Dune: Part Two” and a prequel series to “Dune” on HBO Max.

Plans for the “Dune” series began to take shape in 2019, when Villeneuve and writer Jon Spaihts teamed up to try to develop a show about the origins of the Bene Gesserit.

This mysterious group of spies managed to play a key role in “Dune” because of their schemes to bring about the birth of their chosen one, the Kwisatz Haderach. However, the series hasn’t made much progress since it was officially announced, as “Dune: The Sisterhood” has gone through some changes.

However, the direction the “Dune” series would be taking started to be questioned again, when HBO Max began to change its strategy for original releases.

As per a report collected by Deadline, two main characters from “Dune: The Sisterhood” have already been cast. Emily Watson from “Chernobyl” and Shirley Henderson from “Harry Potter” are the two people expected to lead the cast of the prequel to “Dune” as members of the Bene Gesserit.

Watson and Henderson will be playing Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, respectively. These two characters are sisters who rose to power within the brotherhood, the organization that soon after becomes the Bene Gesserit.

“Dune: The Sisterhood” takes place ten thousand years before Paul Atreides’ story and follows the Harkonnen sisters as they transform their sisterhood into the Bene Gesserit.

We still don’t have information on when this series will start production or even premiere on HBO Max, but we’ll keep an eye out.

How can “Dune: The Sisterhood” connect to “Dune 2”?

The bright spot for “Dune: The Sisterhood” with the Harkonnen sisters cast comes when “Dune 2” is still in production. While it may seem likely that the movie sequel could be released before the series, that doesn’t mean connections won’t be made between them.

Villeneuve has already confirmed that “Dune 2” will explore the Harkonnen family more. This may include some flashbacks showing the roles Valya and Tula Harkonnen played in the family a few thousand years earlier.

The best way for “Dune: The Sisterhood” to connect to “Dune 2” is to provide additional information about how the Bene Gesserit managed to rise to power in the galaxy and become such an influential group in secret.

The Lady Jessica’s role in “Dune 2” should ensure the Bene Gesserit remains a key figure in the sequel, while Feyd Rautha Harkonnen’s introduction will also provide some more information about the Kwitsatz Haderach plan.

Through “Dune: The Sisterhood”, we will be able to see the origin of the plan and discover why it ended up becoming the main mission of the Bene Gesserit.