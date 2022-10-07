Meet the Pixel Watch, Google’s smart watch – 10/06/2022 – Tec

Google’s entry into the smartwatch market will take place on October 13, when the Pixel Watch will go on sale in the United States for $350, the company announced on Thursday (6). But analysts fear demand for the device as consumers pressured by inflation have shunned this product category.

Costing $100 more than the cheaper Apple Watch model, the Pixel Watch faces hurdles as even sales of the Apple model have slumped this year, with consumers delaying purchases or choosing cheaper rivals.

“The market is not as strong now as it once was,” said Jitesh Ubrani of market research firm IDC, adding that aggressive price discounts will be important for Google.

The Pixel Watch, round and made of stainless steel and glass, has dozens of bracelet options, allows contactless payments, controls music devices and gives directions. A model with smartphone connectivity costs $50 more.

The watches will be sold in the US and several other countries, said Sandeep Waraich, Google’s director of product.

Device sales are gaining share of Google’s revenue, which is exploring a strategy of having more opportunities to sell advertising space and subscription services.

Google also announced that new smartphone models will go on sale in 17 countries on the same day, including the Pixel 7 with a 6.3-inch screen ($599) and the Pixel 7 Pro with a 6.3-inch screen. 7 inches and extra memory ($899, R$4,674).

Despite still being a small competitor in the smartphone market, Google’s sales in the segment are accelerating. The company reported sales of three million phones in the first half, up 131% from a year earlier, according to Canalys.