Messi says the World Cup in Qatar will be the last of his career

This Thursday morning (06), in an interview with ‘Star+’, Lionel Messi confirmed that the World Cup in Qatar, which starts next month, will be the last of his career. At the age of 35, the Paris Saint-Germain forward implied that until the age of 39, he should no longer play football.

This is my last World Cup for sure. I feel fine, I’m fine physically. I managed to do a very good pre-season this year that I hadn’t done the year before, which I started playing after a few dates. I went to the Argentine national team without rhythm and when I returned to France, I had an injury. This last pre-season was essential to start in a different way”, said the ace.

For Messi, despite the Argentine favoritism due to its history, the team is not the biggest favorite in this year’s World Cup. “Argentina, by itself, is always a candidate for its history, for what it means. Even more so for the moment we are going through. But we are not the biggest favorites, in my opinion. There are other teams that are better than us, but we are right behind”, opined shirt 10.

In World Cups, Lionel Messi made his debut in 2006, when Argentina was eliminated in the quarterfinals to Germany. In total, there are 19 games and six goals scored with the shirt of their country in the biggest football championship in the world. This time, the seven times best player in the world goes in search of his first World title to end his cycle with a golden key.