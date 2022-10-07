Metaverse ‘fails’ among Facebook’s own employees

Continues after advertising

After becoming a meme on the internetthe metaverse presented by Mark Zuckerberg became the subject of comments even within the company itself. Memos obtained by the American website The Verge reported that the Horizon Worlds app — the metaverse of Facebook — is experiencing instability and bugs in the system, making not even the company’s employees want to use the platform.

Despite the efforts of Goalholding of Facebook, in trying to make the app popular, Vishal Shah, vice president of the company’s metaverse division, indicated in a document published on September 15 that the team responsible for developing the app will be on a “quality block” until the end of the year. The idea is to ensure that “quality failures and performance issues” are resolved before the platform is available to users.

The app was launched in December last year after Zuckerberg’s company shifted its focus to the virtual universe. Soon, Horizon Worlds should be available for mobile phones and computers in a web version — if the release is not delayed.

Horizon Worlds was not a success among Meta employees Photograph:

Even with Meta employees indirectly disapproving of the app, Vishal didn’t give up on it. On September 30, he signed a second memorandum, reinforcing the lack of interest from company members, but according to the The Vergethe vice president had plans to have managers encourage their teams to use Horizon Worlds at least once a week.

“Get in there. Arrange times to use (the platform) with your colleagues or friends, both for internal and public activities so you can interact with our community,” Shah said in the document.

Continues after advertising

*She is an intern under the supervision of the editor Bruno Romani