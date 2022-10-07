Micellar water has 4 functions in 1; see great products from R$18 – 10/06/2022

It cleans, softens and purifies, thanks to the technology of micelles — particles that work like a magnet, attracting waste and dirt. Multifunctional, micellar water has conquered a captive place in the skincare routine. See just 4 reasons why you can’t live without it.

1. Gently cleanses and removes makeup: “Cleaning is one of the main functions of micellar water. With it, it is possible to eliminate all skin impurities, such as pollution, oil residues and even sunscreen”, says dermatologist Vanessa Perusso. “In this regard, it stands out for being very practical, as it does not foam and does not require rinsing after application. Just moisten a cotton ball with the solution and pass it over the face, ensuring a gentle, but still, deep cleaning” , assures the dermatologist.

2. Refreshes and soothes: “If the skin looks heavy in the middle of the day, presents greater production of sebum, cases of itching or redness, micellar water can be the best ally to bring freshness and immediate relief”, says the doctor. This is because, in addition to removing the layer of pollution, it also helps to soothe the skin.

3. Tones: “The product also acts as a tonic and its formula helps to rebalance the skin’s natural pH, making it more balanced and with less risk of presenting some sensitivity”, he says.

4. Moisturizes: Finally, micellar water also acts in favor of hydration, an essential part of care for all skin types. “The product helps in the replacement of natural moisture and creates a protective barrier against external aggressions”, he says.

H2COCO Micellar Water! Coconut Water by Ricca

Price: BRL 28.16

With the superfood concept, which enhances the effects of natural foods, it has a vegan formula that removes makeup while toning and enhancing the skin’s natural glow. In addition to removing makeup residue, it also provides immediate freshness and perfumes with the delicious fragrance of coconut.

Sensibio H2O by Bioderma

Price: BRL 30.51

She was the first and remains the most loved by international models and makeup artists. That’s because it’s perfect for sensitive skin. Cleans and removes makeup, safely and effectively, even the eye area, with waterproof makeup, in a single gesture, without rinsing. It also decongests, soothes and refreshes, with a fragrance-free, alcohol-free, paraben-free, soap-free formula.

Neutrogena Purified Skin Micellar Water

Price: BRL 41.69

Micellar water has soluble molecular structures, called micelles, which remove impurities without harming the skin’s natural protective barrier — respecting the physiological balance and pH. Therefore, it is an excellent ally of the daily care routine of women with oily skin. In addition to eliminating toxins and controlling the skin’s oiliness with continuous use, it cleans, removes makeup, unclogs pores, purifies, refreshes and softens.

L’Oréal Paris Hyaluronic Micellar Water, 200ml

Price: BRL 26.63

Popular in Brazilian skincare routines, micellar water has been gaining different versions to suit all skin types and their needs. This one, with pure hyaluronic acid and a 7 in 1 effect, makes a hydrating cleanse that instantly fills the first expression lines – with a non-greasy formula. Cleanses, removes make-up, purifies, rebalances, tones, smoothes and fills the skin with hydration.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water All in 1 Facial Cleanser

Price: BRL 33.49

Cleans, removes make-up and rebalances the skin, moisturizes, smoothes and does not leave the skin oily. A daily cleanse for all skin types. Oh! For those who like rankings, Garnier’s All-in-1 Micellar Water has the No. 1 Micellar Water seal in the world. Its micelles are like magnets that capture and eliminate impurities, makeup and oil.

Micellar Water 7 in 1 Facial Cleansing Solution Matte Effect

Price: BRL 18.44

How about a micellar water that in addition to cleaning deeply, removing makeup, purifying, refreshing, softening, removing oil and controlling shine, still leaves the skin mattified and dry? It’s as if the Brazilian’s dream — not living with that luscious face impression — has come true.

Micellar Water Scar

Price: BRL 18.09

A product with five benefits, Cicatricure Micellar Water deeply cleanses, removes makeup, unclogs pores, tones and refreshes the face. It can be used every day, preferably in the morning and at night. Even with the hydration function, the formula does not leave the skin looking oily.

Actine Dermatological Micellar Water, Oily Skin, Darrow

Price: BRL 24.40

Climate, food, stress, use of certain cosmetics and even pollution help in the accumulation of impurities and, consequently, in the increase of sebum production in some areas. Prescribed by 7 out of 10 dermatologists, it really takes care of oily skin. With continuous use, it controls oil production and helps reduce pore size. It has 99.3% natural ingredients and has a physiological pH.

