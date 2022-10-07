Mila Kunis debunks Lois Lane audition rumors in Man of Steel

Kunis recently joined Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast and put an end to all the rumors about auditioning for the role of Lois Lane.

Mila Kunis quells rumors that she has already auditioned for the role of Lois Lane for Steel man. Back in 2011, the actor was rumored to be selected for the iconic role of Clark Kent’s love interest, along with household names like Rachel McAdams and Olivia Wilde. After all the speculation, it was Amy Adams who got the part.

Directed by Zack Snyder, the film was yet another attempt by the DC Universe to launch a successful film about Clark Kent. Preceded by the failed 2006 The Return of Superman film led by Brandon Routh, Steel man was expected to be the feature that would open the door for future films in an extended DC Universe. The buzz around this 2011 blockbuster was at an all-time high and led to several casting rumors, including Kunis.

In a recent interview on the Josh Horowitz show happy sad confused podcast, Kunis finally debunked all these rumors from over ten years ago. When asked if she had already auditioned for the iconic role of Lois Lane, Kunis responded with an emphatic no. Horowitz also joked that she would likely look tiny next to Henry Cavill. Check out her quote below:

“Never. I never tested for it. Never. Didn’t even know about it.”

What Finally Happened to Superman: Man of Steel

In the end, it was Amy Adams, another powerful actress, who played the infamous role of Lois Lane. while Snyder Steel man received its fair share of criticism when it hit theaters, the film turned out to be a box office success, earning a total of nearly $700 million worldwide. The successful venture opened the door to other great DC Universe films such as Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Shazam!, all of which earned significant box office numbers.

While her performance as Lois Lane was met with mixed reactions from the audience, Adams also played the intrepid reporter in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. As Lois Lane is traditionally brunette in most media, Kunis has a closer look at the comic book character, which fueled the rumors at the time. Although she never considered the possibility of playing Lois Lane in Steel manKunis continues to have a successful acting career and is reprising her That 70’s Show Jackie Burkhart’s role in new Netflix series That 90’s show.

Source: Happy Sad Confused