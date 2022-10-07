Mila Kunis plays a woman who hides secrets from the past in a new thriller. Check out the trailer – Monet

+



Mila Kunis (Photo: Getty Images)

The first trailer for ‘A Very Lucky Girl’ left fans of the star Mila Kunis full of anticipation for a rescue of the actress’ career – despite having starred in several productions since 2020, all of them were very far from the repercussion and success of others acclaimed works by the actress, such as ‘Black Swan’, from 2010. The film is an adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s bestseller of the same name.

Ani FaNelli, Kunis’ character, who has been married to Ashton Kutcher since 2015 and has two children with the ‘Butterfly Effect’ actor, has created a perfect and enviable life for herself in the American city of New York. But behind all this facade, FaNelli hides dark secrets from her past.

Mila Kunis in Luckiest Girl Alive (Photo: Disclosure)

It all comes to a head when Ani agrees to do an interview for a true-crime documentary about surviving a high school violent assault – all while preparing to marry her fiancé Luke (Finn Wittrock).

The trailer also brings flashbacks showing the protagonist’s complicated relationship in her adolescence – which at this stage is played by Chiara Aurelia – with her mother (Connie Britton).

Directed by Mike Barker (known for the series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’), the film also stars Scoot McNairy, Thomas Barbusca, Justine Lupe, Dalmar Abuzeid, Alex Barone, Carson MacCormac and Jennifer Beals (1980s star, known for classic ‘Flashdance’).

Mila Kunis in Luckiest Girl Alive (Photo: Disclosure)

Knoll, who is also one of the screenwriters for the film, revealed that she, like the character, was gang-raped and blocked that memory for many years. After having fully understood the trauma, she resolved to confront her past and ended up writing the book as a ‘survivor’.

“There was a lot of my story and experience in this character. It was very important to me that I was the one to tell it.” ‘The Very Lucky Girl’ is scheduled for release on October 7th. Check out their first trailer.