Mila Kunis reveals how she got into trouble after forgetting Sarah Marshall set

Milo Kunis reveals why he had problems on the 2008 set Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Directed by Nicholas Stoller, Forgetting Sarah Marshall tells the story of musician Peter (Jason Segel) who takes a trip to Hawaii to get over a recent breakup, only to find his ex-girlfriend, Sarah (Kristen Bell), staying at his hotel with her new boyfriend (Russell Brand). . The film, which is produced by Judd Apatow, was a critical and commercial success and released at a time when Segel was becoming increasingly known for his role as Marshall on the ABC sitcom. How I met your mother.

Kunis stars Forgetting Sarah Marshall as Rachel, a hotel receptionist at Peter’s Hawaiian resort. The two characters end up developing feelings for each other, and ultimately it’s Rachel that Peter ends up with rather than Sarah. Although he is already an experienced actor, having starred in names like 7th Heaven and That show from the 70’s, in addition to voicing Meg in Family man, Forgetting Sarah Marshall marked one of Kunis’ first major roles in a major Hollywood film. Kunis would go on to appear in a number of popular films after Forgetting Sarah MarshallIncluding The Book of Eli, Date Night, Friends with Benefits, Ted, black swanand bad mothers.

In a new career retrospective video for vanity fair, Kunis talks about her experiences making Forgetting Sarah Marshall and reveals that she actually got into big trouble on the movie set. The actress explains that there was a military base on the same Hawaiian island they were filming the movie on, and she bought a young soldier a drink one night at the hotel bar. As the soldier was a minor, Kunis says that the resort’s staff ended up reporting her to a producer. Check out Kunis’ full souvenir. of events below:

“I had problems too. We showed up at the resort, we’re on an island that also has a military base, and so our resort at the time had a lot of families that were visiting their kids who were at the military base. I was of legal age, I was 22 at the time, and I remember getting a drink and there was a kid there who was in full camouflage and he couldn’t drink and he was 20, I think. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, you’re fighting for our country and you can’t drink? I’ll get you a damn drink! And I went and got the kids’ drinks and got into so much trouble at that hotel. They went and talked to Shauna, who was our producer at the time, and they said, ‘Your actress, this is not okay. She can’t be buying drinks for minors.” And I was like, ‘He’s clearly in the military, give the kid a beer. Like, who cares? I didn’t get kicked out, thank God, and I didn’t get fired, but I didn’t do it again… at that hotel.”

How Forgetting Sarah Marshall Shaped Mila Kunis’ Career

Forgetting Sarah MarshallCritical and box office success helped turn Kunis and her co-stars into Hollywood stars. Kunis is scheduled to appear in That 90’s show, proving that the actor still has a love for comedy, but she has appeared in some more serious movies afterwards. Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Kunis’ role in The book of Elifor example, was the star’s first action-oriented part, and the film saw her star alongside Denzel Washington as a survivor in a post-apocalyptic version of America.

Despite these more serious roles, including an intensely dramatic turn in the role of Darren Aronofsky black swanKunis has always had a clear bent for comedy. Forgetting Sarah Marshall remains one of the actor’s most successful and beloved comedic performances, and the film was released at a time when Judd-Apatow-produced comedies were immensely popular with audiences. Kunis’ story about getting into trouble on the set of Forgetting Sarah Marshall will likely enhance the re-watching experience of the movie for fans and is clear proof that the actor enjoyed having fun both off and on screen.

