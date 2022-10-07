Mila Kunis Reveals She’s Literally Aged In Ted’s Movie Casting

Mila Kunis reveals she has aged in her role in the comedy film Ted. Family man creator Seth MacFarlane made his live-action directorial debut with Ted in 2012, and the film was a box office hit that is remembered as a classic of its time. The comedy featured Mark Wahlberg in his hometown of Boston as John Bennet, a slacker with a live teddy bear named Ted (MacFarlane) as a best friend and bad influence. Kunis starred opposite Wahlberg as his girlfriend Lori, although she did not return for the 2015 sequel. Ted 2.

Kunis has been a longtime collaborator of MacFarlane’s in Family manhaving played Meg Griffin since 1999. Because so much of the Ted cast was developed by Family man regulars, including Patrick Warburton and Alex Borstein, one might think Kunis was just another in-house selection, or was considered from the start. However, that would be an oversimplification of how Kunis became Ted‘s Lori, who stands out as one of the main heroes and characters in the story.

When appearing on the podcast sad happy confusedKunis explains that she was not the first actress considered for the role of Tedfrom Lori. MacFarlane was consulting Kunis while looking for the female lead, but did not initially ask her to play her. Casting was arduous, and when she was offered the role in late 2010, she says enough time has passed for her to age for the role. Read her full comment below:

“He was climbing for a while before Wahlberg signed, but even when Wahlberg signed, he was casting other women. And he kept coming up to me during recording and saying ‘who else?’ talking bear movie to be made. And I kept throwing names like ‘what about this person? She’s a great actress.’ And then, all of a sudden, I started getting older and older. And in Hollywood, I can now play opposite Mark Wahlberg, magically… But at that point I had spent, like, a year of casting with him.”

Why Kunis Was Able to Play Wahlberg’s Love Interest

Kunis was 27 when she was cast Ted and opposite Mark Wahlberg, then 39 years old. As Kunis says, she’s only aged about a year from the time she was pushing for other actors to play Lori to actually get the part. A year goes by is a short time for non-actors, but Kunis notes that Hollywood’s perception of an actor’s age is skewed. Kunis, now 39, doesn’t seem to have any malice in being asked to play Lori, regardless of what that implied about her age or the state of her career at the time. She speaks fondly about the Ted experience, and fans of the movie love Kunis’ performance.

The female love interests of male actors, as in the case of Ted, are generally a decade younger than their counterparts, which is hardly a reflection of reality. Female actors have spoken out about facing reduced opportunities as they age, despite accumulating more experience, and this casting tendency is a factor in this transgression. Ted is a raunchy comedy film made by actors who are known for being friends outside of work and therefore may not be the best vessel for exploring age dynamics in relationships or Hollywood. Still, it’s an example of a casting trope that can also give a malleable audience a misinterpreted perspective of what the real world holds when established as the structural norm in filmmaking for decades.

