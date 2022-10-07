Mila Kunis Suggested Many Other Actresses For Her Role of Ted Before ‘Growing Old’

Mila Kunis had a long-standing collaboration with Seth McFarlane before being cast in the role of Lori in the comedy film. Ted. However, the actress says she wasn’t the first choice for the role, but spent enough time suggesting other stars for the role that she’s “aged”. Although the 27-year-old actress was playing the partner of 39-year-old Mark Wahlberg, it appears that a year between the film’s original release and its realization was enough for her to be able to step into Lori’s shoes.

Ted it was Seth McFarlane’s directorial debut for live action on the big screen and, in addition to being a classic comedy of the decade, it spawned a sequel and soon will also have a prequel TV series. While Ted brought a series of Family manstars, Kunis wasn’t just another star who was dropped from McFarlane’s regular collaboration list to play Lori, in fact, she spent a lot of pre-production on the film hinting at other actresses who could take on the role, before eventually getting the part. herself. she told the happy sad confused podcast:

“He was climbing for a while before Wahlberg signed, but even when Wahlberg signed, he was casting other women. And he kept coming up to me during recording and saying ‘who else?’ talking bear movie to be made. And I kept throwing names like ‘what about this person? She’s a great actress.’ And then, all of a sudden, I started getting older and older. And in Hollywood, now I can play opposite Mark Wahlberg, magically… But at that point I had spent, like, a year of casting with him.”

Mila Kunis will soon be appearing on That 90’s show on Netflix

While Mila Kunis will not return to the small screen in the Paramount film Ted prequel series, she will return to another of her previous roles on Netflix That 90’s showthe rebirth sequence of That 70’s Show. The sequel will not only feature Kunis, but also real-life husband Ashton Kutcher, Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, and Laura Prepon.

Kunis recently dropped a spoiler for the new series as he discussed her return and shared some information about what’s to come for her character in the revival. Be warned if you continue reading… Kunis revealed:

“My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is strange because we shouldn’t be. You know, I called BS and I thought, ‘My character would be with Fez.’ I think I ended up with Wilmer [Valderrama]character. And I was like, ‘Why are you and I together?’ Also, he got married when the 70s ended, to the character of Shannon Elizabeth, I think. We’re 20 now – no, 16 years later, whatever, and now we’re married and with a child. And I was like, ‘I don’t know about this.’

There is currently no show date for That 90’s showbut having ended in July, it probably won’t be long before the series hits Netflix.