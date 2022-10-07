Mila Kunis was 14 years old and lied about her age to make “That ’70s Show”







Actress Mila Kunis (“Perfect Mom!”) lied about her age to land the role of Jackie Burkhart in the series “That ’70s Show”, which aired between 1998 and 2006. , the actress herself told the truth in an interview with the website Variety.

“There’s a rumor going around that I may or may not have lied about my age,” Kunis said. “I’d like to make it very clear now that I lied. I did.”

When she auditioned for the series, Kunis said she was 18 years old. However, she was only 14 years old at the time. But the lie didn’t take long to be exposed.

“By the time I went on what was then an audition with a producer at the network, you have to sign a contract before you get the job and in my contract I had to put an asterisk saying I needed a ‘studio teacher'” , she continued. “They said, ‘What do you mean by that?’ And I was like, ‘PS, I’m 14.’ But at this point, when I vented to the creators, they were like, ‘We loved you on that audition, so who cares?'”

Even though she was older than her co-stars, Kunis was the age of her character on the show. “I was never treated like a minor back then,” she said. “The reason I don’t do drugs is because nobody on the set did. And I looked up to them at 14. My career trajectory could have gone anywhere, but the set was cool.”

She also ended up meeting her future husband in the series. The two lived together in the attraction, but only fell in love six years after the series ended, in 2012, when they started a relationship that turned into a marriage with two children.

The couple, by the way, will reprise the roles of Jackie and Kelso in the series “That ’90s Show”, which will be distributed by Netflix. In addition, Kunis can be seen in “The Very Lucky Girl”, which premiered this Friday (7/10) also on Netflix.

See the actress’ interview below.

