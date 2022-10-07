Modest club promises to ‘break the market’ and opens talks to close with Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese is leaving Manchester United

Manchester United v Real Sociedad: Group E - UEFA Europa League
Manchester United v Real Sociedad: Group E – UEFA Europa League
Cristiano Ronaldo tried, since the end of last season, to leave Manchester United, but the club played hard. Despite this, the player has little action and, in the last duel, in the rout suffered by City, he didn’t even leave the bench.

Now, after blocking the Portuguese’s departure in the last transfer window, Erik ten Hag seems to have changed his mind. That’s because, according to The Telegraph, after the rout suffered by City, the coach accepted to negotiate the player, understanding that he did not adapt to his scheme.

Galatasaray looks back at CR7

In this way, clubs start to look at CR7 and, after some rumors from Roma, Napoli and Bayern, who reappears is Galatasaray. That’s because, as reported by Fotomaç, the Turkish club “has not forgotten Cristiano Ronaldo”.

The club wants a strong reinforcement to stop Turkey and promises a great effort to close with the ace who, in turn, has as a great priority, to return to the Champions League. Conversations already happen.

However, in the meantime, Cristiano is still waiting for the arrival of January. In the current season, the striker has just 378 minutes on the field with the Red Devils shirt. He has a single goal scored, against Sheriff, from Moldova.

