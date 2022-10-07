Motorola launches e22 motorcycle and smartwatch with its own system

Motorola announced the launch of the moto e22 in Brazil, which highlights the fact that it is the first member of the moto family and equipped with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. Combined, the features provide immersive multidimensional sound, something very interesting for those who use their smartphone for entertainment, such as playing games, watching movies and series and listening to music.

READ MORE: Motorola launches moto g62 5G in Brazil in partnership with Claro

The manufacturer also highlights the new device’s screen, with HD+ definition and 6.5 inches, in addition to a 90 Hz refresh rate, which guarantees more fluid images and more vivid colors, an essential feature for those who want to play with their smartphone.

The moto e22 comes equipped with a 16 MP main camera and a 2 MP depth sensor, which records in Full HD at 30 fps. The entire camera system has artificial intelligence so that the user can take pictures in a more intuitive and practical way.

The device also has Night Vision for photos in very low light environments, revealing more details in the dark. Another differential is the Dual Capture mode, which allows you to record videos or take pictures using the rear and front cameras at the same time. The front lens is 5 MP.

technical settings

The moto e22 arrives with Android 12, the latest version currently available on the market. It also has a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor – a Helio G37 MediaTek – which seeks to bring more efficiency to the smartphone, with smooth performance and more efficient power consumption. Speaking of energy, the moto e22 battery is 4020 mAh and lasts for up to 30 hours, depending on the mode of use.

A differentiator of the device is its design, which seeks to approach more premium models. The fingerprint sensor, for example, is located on the side of the device to facilitate unlocking the device.

The moto e22 arrives in Brazil in two versions: 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, with Android 12; and also the one with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, with Android 12 Go. For those who need more space, the device allows you to expand the internal memory with a microSD memory card up to 1 TB.

The 4/64 GB version of the moto e22 hits the Brazilian market in black and blue, for R$1,299. The 2/32 GB version will arrive in the next few days for R$ 1,099, in graphite and white colors.

Motorola launches the Moto Watch 100 in Brazil

Motorola also launched the moto watch 100, which went on sale today (5/10). The product features aluminum construction, silicone wristband and LCD display. With a modern design, the moto watch 100 has resistance to water splashes and sweat, and a battery that lasts up to 14 days, according to the manufacturer.

In addition, it allows complete monitoring of the health and well-being of users. The moto watch 100 has 26 sport modes which include football, crossfit, bike, free training, walking and yoga. With the device, the user can enter their own goals and receive notifications as they practice the exercises.

The product comes with Moto OS, an interface optimized to track activities and well-being on a daily basis, including features such as heart rate monitoring, blood oxygenation, via SP02 sensor, sleep monitoring, step counting and control. of weight.

Motorola highlights that the moto watch 100 has advanced wellness features, making it ideal for anyone who wants to monitor their health and performance while exercising. It must be remembered that, however, the smartwatch cannot be considered a medical device and the manufacturer does not recommend dispensing with consultations with health experts.

Despite going on sale today, the device will only arrive in Brazil on October 10, 2022. The pre-sale, however, has already started through Motorola’s own channels in Brazil, including the Motorola Online Store and motostores. Moto OS is compatible with both Android and iOS systems and is available in black and silver, priced at R$999.