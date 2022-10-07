New York declares state of emergency after thousands of immigrants arrive

Foreigners are entering the southern borders of the United States; since April, 19,000 people have arrived in the country’s largest city

Rent prices in New York rose 20.4%, according to real estate portal StreetEasy.com



The mayor of the city of New YorkEric Adams, declared a state of emergency in the largest city in the United States this Friday, the 7th. The action would be a response to thousands of immigrants who arrived in the city in recent months from the country’s southern border and who are straining the metropolis’ shelter system. The local government anticipates spending US$1 billion to manage the flow of asylum seekers. More than 17,000 immigrants have arrived in New York since April. According to Adams, since the beginning of September, an average of five to six buses have been registered daily, and on Thursday, 6, there were nine. “While our compassion is limitless, our resources are not,” said Adams, who asked the government for support: “We are on the edge of a precipice.” With the state of emergency declared, local agencies will be quicker to coordinate responses to the situation.